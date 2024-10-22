Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday named Matt Borgschulte as their hitting coach for the 2025 season.

Borgschulte, 33, spent the past three seasons as a co-hitting coach for the Baltimore Orioles.

He previously spent three seasons as a hitting coach in the Twins organization at Triple-A St. Paul (2021), High-A Fort Myers (2019) and the Gulf Coastal League (2018).

In 2024, Borgschulte helped Baltimore finish second in the majors in home runs (235); third in slugging percentage (.435), extra-base hits (530) and total bases (2,424); and fourth in runs scored (786).

The Twins parted ways with hitting coaches Rudy Hernandez and David Popkins and assistant hitting coach Derek Shomon earlier this month following the team's late-season hitting slump.

Minnesota (82-80) had the second-worst batting average in the majors in September at .218 (Kansas City Royals, .203).