Winningest MLB managers: World Series, playoffs, more stats

Every baseball team needs a manager who can keep an entire clubhouse together through the inevitable ups and downs of a 162-game regular season. The best managers know how to piece together the most effective lineup and properly utilize a bullpen. These factors take on an increased importance during the World Series.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory in the 2024 NLCS, Dave Roberts became the 25th manager in baseball history and the only active manager besides Bruce Bochy to win four pennants.
Here's a closer look at the winningest managers in MLB history:
Most World Series championships won
Joe McCarthy - 7
Casey Stengel - 7
Connie Mack - 5
Walter Alston - 4
Bruce Bochy - 4
Joe Torre - 4
Sparky Anderson - 3
Miller Huggins - 3
Tony La Russa - 3
John McGraw - 3
Most World Series games won
Casey Stengel - 37
Joe McCarthy - 30
John McGraw - 26
Connie Mack - 24
Joe Torre - 21
Walter Alston - 20
Miller Huggins - 18
Sparky Anderson - 16
Bruce Bochy - 16
Tony La Russa - 13
Most pennants won
Casey Stengel - 10
John McGraw - 10
Connie Mack - 9
Joe McCarthy - 9
Walter Alston - 7
Tony La Russa - 6
Joe Torre - 6
Miller Huggins - 6
Harry Wright - 6
Sparky Anderson - 5
Cap Anson - 5
Bruce Bochy - 5
Bobby Cox - 5
Ned Hanlon - 5
Frank Selee - 5
Frank Chance - 4
Fred Clarke - 4
Charlie Comiskey - 4
Tommy Lasorda - 4
Bill McKechnie - 4
Dave Roberts - 4
Billy Southworth - 4
Earl Weaver - 4
Dick Williams - 4
Most career postseason wins
Joe Torre - 84
Tony La Russa - 71
Bobby Cox - 67
Dusty Baker - 57
Bruce Bochy - 57
Dave Roberts - 52
Terry Francona - 44
Jim Leyland - 44
Casey Stengel - 37
Sparky Anderson - 34
Joe Maddon - 32
A.J. Hinch - 32
Tommy Lasorda - 31
Joe McCarthy - 30
Charlie Manuel - 29
Joe Girardi - 28
Mike Hargrove - 27
Dave Malarcher - 26
John McGraw - 26
Earl Weaver - 26
Highest career postseason win percentage (minimum three games)
Frank Selee - 1.000 (10-0)
Hank Bauer - 1.000 (4-0)
George Stallings - 1.000 (4-0)
Frank Bancroft - 1.000 (3-0)
Gil Hodges - .875 (7-1)
Andy Cooper - .818 (9-2)
Bill Carrigan - 8-2 (.800)
Jose Maria Fernandez - 4-1 (.800)
Joe Altobelli - .778 (7-2)
Ozzie Guillen - .750 (12-4)
Felton Snow - .750 (6-2)
Tris Speaker - .714 (5-2)
Ned Yost - .710 (22-9)
Dave Martinez - .706 (12-5)
Chuck Tanner - .700 (7-3)
Joe McCarthy - .698 (30-13)
Alex Cora - .680 (17-8)
Tom Kelly - .667 (16-8)
Bill Watkins - .667 (10-5)
Ed Barrow - .667 (4-2)
Most career regular-season wins
Connie Mack - 3,731
Tony La Russa - 2,884
John McGraw - 2,763
Bobby Cox - 2,504
Joe Torre - 2,326
Sparky Anderson - 2,194
Dusty Baker - 2,183
Bruce Bochy - 2,171
Bucky Harris - 2,158
Joe McCarthy - 2,125
Walter Alston - 2,040
Leo Durocher - 2,008
Terry Francona - 1,950
Casey Stengel - 1,905
Gene Mauch - 1,902
Bill McKechnie - 1,896
Lou Piniella - 1,835
Jim Leyland - 1,769
Buck Showalter - 1,727
Mike Scioscia - 1,650
Highest career wins percentage (minimum 315 games)
Bullet Rogan - .698 (257-111-1)
Vic Harris - .663 (547-278-20)
Rube Foster - .633 (336-195-11)
Dave Malarcher - .628 (263-156-9)
Dave Roberts - .627 (851-507)
Frank Warfield - .620 (237-145-3)
Joe McCarthy - .615 (2,125-1,333-29)
Jim Mutrie - .611 (658-419-37)
Charlie Comiskey - .608 (839-540-29)
Frank Selee - .598 (1,284-862-34)
Billy Southworth - .597 (1,044-704-22)
Bill Joyce - .595 (179-122-15)
Frank Chance - .593 (946-648-26)
John McGraw - .586 (2,763-1,948-58)
Al Lopez - .584 (1,410-1,004-11)
Aaron Boone - .584 (603-429)
Earl Weaver - .583 (1,480-1,060-1)
Mickey Cochrane - .582 (348-250-2)
Harry Wright - .581 (1,225-885-35)
Cap Anson - .578 (1,295-947-46)
