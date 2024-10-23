Winningest MLB managers: World Series, playoffs, more stats

Open Extended Reactions

Every baseball team needs a manager who can keep an entire clubhouse together through the inevitable ups and downs of a 162-game regular season. The best managers know how to piece together the most effective lineup and properly utilize a bullpen. These factors take on an increased importance during the World Series.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory in the 2024 NLCS, Dave Roberts became the 25th manager in baseball history and the only active manager besides Bruce Bochy to win four pennants.

Here's a closer look at the winningest managers in MLB history:

Most World Series championships won

Joe McCarthy - 7

Casey Stengel - 7

Connie Mack - 5

Walter Alston - 4

Bruce Bochy - 4

Joe Torre - 4

Sparky Anderson - 3

Miller Huggins - 3

Tony La Russa - 3

John McGraw - 3

Most World Series games won

Casey Stengel - 37

Joe McCarthy - 30

John McGraw - 26

Connie Mack - 24

Joe Torre - 21

Walter Alston - 20

Miller Huggins - 18

Sparky Anderson - 16

Bruce Bochy - 16

Tony La Russa - 13

Most pennants won

Casey Stengel - 10

John McGraw - 10

Connie Mack - 9

Joe McCarthy - 9

Walter Alston - 7

Tony La Russa - 6

Joe Torre - 6

Miller Huggins - 6

Harry Wright - 6

Sparky Anderson - 5

Cap Anson - 5

Bruce Bochy - 5

Bobby Cox - 5

Ned Hanlon - 5

Frank Selee - 5

Frank Chance - 4

Fred Clarke - 4

Charlie Comiskey - 4

Tommy Lasorda - 4

Bill McKechnie - 4

Dave Roberts - 4

Billy Southworth - 4

Earl Weaver - 4

Dick Williams - 4

Most career postseason wins

Joe Torre - 84

Tony La Russa - 71

Bobby Cox - 67

Dusty Baker - 57

Bruce Bochy - 57

Dave Roberts - 52

Terry Francona - 44

Jim Leyland - 44

Casey Stengel - 37

Sparky Anderson - 34

Joe Maddon - 32

A.J. Hinch - 32

Tommy Lasorda - 31

Joe McCarthy - 30

Charlie Manuel - 29

Joe Girardi - 28

Mike Hargrove - 27

Dave Malarcher - 26

John McGraw - 26

Earl Weaver - 26

Highest career postseason win percentage (minimum three games)

Frank Selee - 1.000 (10-0)

Hank Bauer - 1.000 (4-0)

George Stallings - 1.000 (4-0)

Frank Bancroft - 1.000 (3-0)

Gil Hodges - .875 (7-1)

Andy Cooper - .818 (9-2)

Bill Carrigan - 8-2 (.800)

Jose Maria Fernandez - 4-1 (.800)

Joe Altobelli - .778 (7-2)

Ozzie Guillen - .750 (12-4)

Felton Snow - .750 (6-2)

Tris Speaker - .714 (5-2)

Ned Yost - .710 (22-9)

Dave Martinez - .706 (12-5)

Chuck Tanner - .700 (7-3)

Joe McCarthy - .698 (30-13)

Alex Cora - .680 (17-8)

Tom Kelly - .667 (16-8)

Bill Watkins - .667 (10-5)

Ed Barrow - .667 (4-2)

Most career regular-season wins

Connie Mack - 3,731

Tony La Russa - 2,884

John McGraw - 2,763

Bobby Cox - 2,504

Joe Torre - 2,326

Sparky Anderson - 2,194

Dusty Baker - 2,183

Bruce Bochy - 2,171

Bucky Harris - 2,158

Joe McCarthy - 2,125

Walter Alston - 2,040

Leo Durocher - 2,008

Terry Francona - 1,950

Casey Stengel - 1,905

Gene Mauch - 1,902

Bill McKechnie - 1,896

Lou Piniella - 1,835

Jim Leyland - 1,769

Buck Showalter - 1,727

Mike Scioscia - 1,650

Highest career wins percentage (minimum 315 games)

Bullet Rogan - .698 (257-111-1)

Vic Harris - .663 (547-278-20)

Rube Foster - .633 (336-195-11)

Dave Malarcher - .628 (263-156-9)

Dave Roberts - .627 (851-507)

Frank Warfield - .620 (237-145-3)

Joe McCarthy - .615 (2,125-1,333-29)

Jim Mutrie - .611 (658-419-37)

Charlie Comiskey - .608 (839-540-29)

Frank Selee - .598 (1,284-862-34)

Billy Southworth - .597 (1,044-704-22)

Bill Joyce - .595 (179-122-15)

Frank Chance - .593 (946-648-26)

John McGraw - .586 (2,763-1,948-58)

Al Lopez - .584 (1,410-1,004-11)

Aaron Boone - .584 (603-429)

Earl Weaver - .583 (1,480-1,060-1)

Mickey Cochrane - .582 (348-250-2)

Harry Wright - .581 (1,225-885-35)

Cap Anson - .578 (1,295-947-46)

