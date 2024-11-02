Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Left-hander Sean Manaea declined his $13.5 million option for 2025 with the New York Mets on Saturday to become a free agent for the third consecutive offseason, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Manaea, 32, agreed to a contract in January that included a $14.5 million salary for 2024. He went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts, striking out 184 and walking 63 in 181⅔ innings.

After dropping his arm slot in midseason, he became the Mets' most effective starting pitcher and went 6-2 with a 3.09 ERA in his final 12 starts. Manaea was 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in four postseason starts.

He opted out of the final season of a $25 million, two-year contract with San Francisco last November, giving up a $12.5 million salary for 2024. He went 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in his only season with the Giants.

A nine-year major league veteran, Manaea is 77-62 with a 4.00 ERA in 198 starts and 30 relief appearances with Oakland (2016-21), San Diego (2022), the Giants and Mets.

