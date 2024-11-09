Open Extended Reactions

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto might have to sit out the start of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced Friday that Neto had surgery earlier in the week.

"He will miss some time," Minasian said. "How much time, we'll see."

The 23-year-old Neto established himself as an every-day major league shortstop last season, batting .249 with 23 homers and 77 RBIs. Neto, a first-round draft pick in 2022, was among the Angels' few bright spots during the worst season in franchise history.

Neto injured his shoulder while sliding against the Chicago White Sox in late September, and it didn't respond to rest and treatment.