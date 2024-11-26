Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Manny Acta returned to the Seattle Mariners bench coach job under manager Dan Wilson on Tuesday, a role he held from 2018 to 2019 under manager Scott Servais.

Acta served as Seattle's third base coach from 2016 to 2017 and again from 2020 through this season. He managed Cleveland from 2010 to 2012 and Washington from 2007 to 2009.

Wilson replaced Servais on Aug. 23 and has revamped his coaching staff for 2025.

Following Servais' firing, Edgar Martinez became senior director of hitting strategy after replacing Jarret DeHart as hitting coach.

Kevin Seitzer was hired as hitting coach after serving in that role for Atlanta from 2015 to 2024. Bobby Magallanes was hired as assistant hitting coach, a role he held with the Braves under Seitzer for the prior four seasons.

Kristopher Negrón becomes third base coach after three seasons as first base coach. Eric Young Jr. was promoted from baserunning coordinator to first base coach, a role he held for Washington from 2022 to 2023.

Louis Boyd was promoted to major league field coordinator after two seasons as minor league field coordinator.

Returning staff include Pete Woodworth (pitching coach), Tony Arnerich (bullpen coach and catching instructor), Trent Blank (major league coach and director of pitching strategy), Danny Farquhar (assistant pitching coach and pitching strategist) and Perry Hill (infield coach).