FORT MYERS, Fla. -- On top of the $40 million-a-year salary and love of hitting at Fenway Park, Alex Bregman said he chose to sign with the Boston Red Sox because he believes the organization can do something it has struggled to in recent years: win.

"I'm a winning player. This is a winning organization," Bregman said at Sunday's news conference introducing him after he signed a three-year, $120 million contract. "Those players are winning players. We have winning coaches here. I plan on winning here after talking with some of the guys over the last two days. I can see that there's something special here."

While Bregman has opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, he spoke like he plans on remaining with the organization long term. Boston drafted Bregman in the 29th round out of high school in 2012 but didn't sign him. Now, after nine seasons with the Houston Astros -- the last eight of which included postseason appearances, with two World Series championships -- Bregman was the piece de resistance for a Boston offseason that included trading for ace Garrett Crochet and adding right-hander Walker Buehler.

Alex Bregman, coming off his first Gold Glove at third base with the Astros, will begin at either third base or second base for the Red Sox. “He can play second, he can play short, he can play third,” manager Alex Cora said. “He's going to help us." AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Red Sox were 81-81 last year after consecutive last-place finishes and have made the playoffs once in the past six years after winning the 2018 World Series.

"We entered the offseason with a pretty clearly defined punch list of things that we were hoping to achieve," Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said. "We talked about adding to the top of our rotation. We talked about rebuilding our whole pen, improving our infield defense and adding a right-handed bat to balance out our lineup. And as the offseason progressed, it just became clearer and clearer that Alex was the perfect fit for what we were trying to accomplish."

Boston's last-minute push for Bregman included a significant bump in salary to $40 million annually, a threshold only four others in MLB exceed. While the present value of the salary is closer to $30 million per year because of deferrals, according to ESPN's Buster Olney, it helped the Red Sox leap past the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, who were also pursuing Bregman as spring training opened.

Where Bregman will play, manager Alex Cora said, depends on the Red Sox's needs. The 30-year-old won his first Gold Glove at third base last year, and if top prospect Kristian Campbell breaks camp with the team, he could play second base and Bregman third while incumbent third baseman Rafael Devers shifts to designated hitter. Should the Red Sox keep Campbell at Triple-A for more seasoning, Bregman would likely slot in as Boston's full-time second baseman.

"He can play second, he can play short, he can play third," Cora said. "He's going to help us. So I think in the upcoming weeks we're going to have decisions to make as far as the roster. Injuries come into play, competitions come into play, so we'll make the decision whenever we have to."

Regardless of where he plays, Bregman will play a significant role in Boston's offense, with Cora expecting him to hit second, between All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran and Devers. Bregman's offensive numbers have dipped over the past two seasons, hitting .260/.315/.453 in 2024, but his career numbers at Fenway are too good to ignore: .375/.490/.750 with seven home runs in 98 plate appearances.

"We're getting an offensive profile that fits our park almost perfectly," Breslow said. "And perhaps most importantly, we're getting a champion, a winner, a leader, someone who will serve as a mentor to our emerging young group and someone who will have a lasting impact on this organization."

Boston's pursuit of Bregman included a helping hand from his favorite player, former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who called Bregman and encouraged him to leave Houston for a city that mercilessly booed him after the revelation that the 2017 World Series champion Astros had engaged in a sign-stealing scheme.

"Yeah," Bregman said, chuckling at the memory. "But it's all good."