SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Willy Adames started spring training a while ago. He has been working out in Arizona for about a month, looking to ease his transition to life with the San Francisco Giants.

Even with all that extra time, he felt like Monday's first full-squad workout for the team was an exciting day.

"It gets to the point when you're practicing every day, it's like, 'I just want spring training to start,' you know, and then today was the first day," Adames said. "And I mean, I can't complain. It's been great."

The addition of Adames was the centerpiece of San Francisco's offseason after the team went 80-82 last year. The veteran shortstop signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Giants in free agency, leaving Milwaukee after three-plus seasons.

In making that tricky move to a new organization -- made all the more difficult by the pressure that goes along with a big contract -- Adames is leaning on previous experience.

"After getting traded twice, I think it makes it easier to try to get along with everybody and just try to get comfortable," said Adames, who homered during live batting practice on Monday. "And that's why I've been hanging out for the last month here, because I wanted to get that going early and created that bonding with the guys before spring training started."

Adames, 29, was a minor league prospect in Detroit's organization when he was traded to Tampa Bay in July 2014 as part of a three-team deal. He made his big league debut in 2018 and played for the Rays for more than three seasons before he was traded to Milwaukee in May 2021.

Adames flourished with the Brewers, becoming one of baseball's best all-around shortstops. He set career highs with 32 homers, 112 RBIs, 93 runs scored, 153 hits and 21 steals in 161 games last year.

"He's a unique guy, and (it's) why we targeted him and why we wanted him because we felt like he can come in and make an impact right away," San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said. "I don't think there's any of the transition problems with him."

While Adames was productive at the plate last season, he also committed a career-high 20 errors. He had six errors in a nine-game stretch in August.

Adames, who committed 14 errors in each of the previous two years, said he lost confidence for a while before finding his form toward the end of the season.

"I mean I have my confidence back and just going to go out there and be the same guy," he said.

He could be helped in San Francisco by playing with third baseman Matt Chapman, a five-time Gold Glove winner. Chapman also has a long-term deal with the Giants, agreeing to a $151 million, six-year contract in September.

"That's something that I'm looking forward to, you know, playing along his side. ... You know he's going to catch everything," Adames said. "He already told me, like, you're not going to have to worry about the backhand. So I'm like, man, I just have to work on my glove side."