Open Extended Reactions

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson said he believes he can return from injury in time to take the field with the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day.

Their season opens March 27 on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Henderson, 23, would be one month removed from the strained intercostal muscle that knocked him out of Grapefruit League games Feb. 27. He began returning to limited baseball activities this week and said Saturday morning he was "on the right track" and thinks Opening Day is a feasible target.

"That's my plan," Henderson said. "That's what I'm hoping for."

Henderson ramped up from dry swings to taking cuts in the cage and fielding ground balls Wednesday. Barring setbacks, he still could see innings in the field before the curtain falls on spring training March 23.

He played 159 games and was a first-time All-Star in 2024 with 37 home runs, 31 doubles, 92 RBIs and an OPS of .893. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2023.

The Orioles plan to be cautious in their approach based on Henderson's history with abdominal muscle strains. He fought through left oblique discomfort the first three weeks of spring training last year.

The latest injury is different, Henderson said, and has lingered more than previous issues. He had only six at-bats (one hit) in three spring training games before he strained the muscle jumping for a line drive.