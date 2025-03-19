Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez is dealing with a stiff back and will be monitored for the next few days.

Manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday it's "not as bad" as last season, when lower-back soreness sent Suarez to the 15-day injured list in late July.

Suarez, 29, underwent testing after feeling tightness on Sunday, one day after pitching in an intrasquad game. He will not make his planned start in Friday's Grapefruit League contest against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Suarez was an All-Star last season and finished 12-8 with a 3.46 ERA in 27 starts. He has a 41-29 career record with a 3.42 ERA in 161 games (93 starts) for the Phillies since making his debut in 2018.