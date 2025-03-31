Open Extended Reactions

Two days after Francisco Lindor jokingly confirmed that the pending birth of his third child wasn't to blame for his slow start to the season, the star shortstop's first son, Koa Amani Lindor, entered the world.

Lindor announced the birth of Koa via a joint Instagram post with his wife, Katia Lindor. Koa is the younger brother of sisters Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloé.

The New York Mets infielder has never shied away from mixing his family with his game. Last season Lindor walked up to "My Girl" as a tribute to his wife and daughters, with the Mets catching fire down the stretch en route to an NLCS appearance.

In 2022, his eldest daughter Kalina Zoé stole the show while on Lindor's lap at a post Wild Card press conference, hilariously alerting her father to the fact that Mets manager Buck Showalter had left the room.

Mets fans will hope Koa Amani's birth will have the same effect on Lindor that Amapola Chloé's did -- in 2023, the shortstop blasted a home run in his first official at-bat after his second daughter was born.