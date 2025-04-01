Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Pirates called up right-handed prospect Thomas Harrington to make his major league debut on Tuesday against the host Tampa Bay Rays.

Harrington, who will get the start versus the Rays, rated No. 73 among Baseball America's top 100 prospects (No. 78 by MLB Pipeline).

He recorded a 7-3 record with a 2.61 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 22 combined appearances (21 starts) between Low-A Bradenton, Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis.

Harrington, 23, was selected by the Pirates with the 36th overall pick of the 2022 MLB June amateur draft from Campbell.

Also on Tuesday, the Pirates designated catcher Jason Delay for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster and optioned two-time All-Star right-hander David Bednar to Indianapolis.

Delay, 30, batted .231 with two homers and 35 RBIs in 134 career games with the Pirates.

Bednar, 30, is 0-2 with one save and a 27.00 ERA in three appearances this season.