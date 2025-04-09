Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left biceps tear.

Bliss, 25, is batting .200 with one homer, three RBIs and two stolen bases in 11 games this season. Bliss has not committed any errors in the field and leads all American League second basemen with 33 assists.

Seattle also called up infielder Leo Rivas and right-hander Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Tacoma and designated right-hander Jesse Hahn for assignment.

Rivas, 27, is batting .368 with two homers and six RBIs in six games with Tacoma.

Lawrence, 37, has no decisions and a 4.35 ERA in two starts this season for the Rainiers.

Hahn, 35, took the loss in Tuesday night's 2-1, 12-inning setback against the visiting Houston Astros. He allowed one unearned run on one hit with three intentional walks and two strikeouts in two innings.