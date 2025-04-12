Jung Hoo Lee rocks a 3-run home run to right to give the Giants an early 3-0 lead. (0:24)

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees placed Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation Saturday, one day after he gave up five runs and got two outs in a rainy 9-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Stroman went to a hospital for tests on his left knee after throwing 46 pitches in the rain Friday. Manager Aaron Boone said Stroman said his knee was bothering him, and the Yankees announced the move about an hour before Saturday's scheduled first pitch.

Stroman is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in three starts after allowing a three-run homer to Jung Hoo Lee and a two-run double to LaMonte Wade Jr. in his shortest career start that was not interrupted by rain, though Boone said he was not sure whether the conditions caused the injury.

"I don't know, tough to say," Boone said before Saturday's game. "We haven't been in ideal conditions most of the start of the season here, and that affects everyone a little bit different.

"Stro has also been doing this a long time and pitched in these situations a lot before, so I'm sure that all plays a role."

The Yankees recalled pitcher Allan Winans from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to replace Stroman on the roster.

Winans had a 5.02 ERA in five spring training appearances and pitched 2⅔ innings in his lone appearance with Triple-A.

Winans made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2023 and was 1-4 with a 7.20 ERA in eight starts over the previous two seasons.

The Yankees claimed him off waivers from the Braves on Jan. 23, designated him for assignment on Feb. 5 and invited him to spring training as a non-roster invitee two days later.

Entering Saturday, New York had lost four of five following a 6-2 start and its starting rotation had a 5.46 ERA, worst among the 30 teams.

Clarke Schmidt is scheduled to rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday or Wednesday after recovering from right rotator cuff tendinitis that has sidelined him since spring training.

Boone did not address who would be dropped from the rotation, though Stroman's injury creates an easier decision.

"I'm excited to get him back," Boone said. "He's turned into a really good pitcher in the league. So feel like he's in a really good spot, too."

Stroman turns 34 on May 1 and is in the second season of a two-year contract guaranteeing $37 million. The right-hander's deal includes a $16 million conditional player option for 2026 that could be exercised if he pitches in at least 140 innings this year.

He skipped the Yankees' first two spring training workouts at a time when he didn't have a projected rotation role behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil and Schmidt. He arrived on Valentine's Day, eight days ahead of the mandatory reporting date, and injuries to Cole, Gil and Schmidt created a need for him.

A two-time All-Star, Stroman hasn't pitched through the fifth inning this season and has a 2.04 WHIP.

Last season, Stroman was 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 30 games (29 starts) when he threw 154⅔ innings, his most since 2021 with the New York Mets. Stroman struggled in the second half and did not appear in the postseason when the Yankees made their first World Series appearance since 2009.