NEW YORK -- New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil is delaying the beginning of his throwing program because his strained right lat is healing slowly.

Gil was slated to start his throwing program on Wednesday or Thursday, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone said an MRI showed the right-hander needs more time before progressing in his rehab.

"It's just the level of healing," Boone said before New York's series finale against the Kansas City Royals. "So, it's got to get to, I don't know, 80 percent. When they start, there are checkmarks of when you start the throwing program. It's going how it should, it's just we need another 10 days."

Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, stopped a bullpen session on Feb. 28 because of tightness in his pitching shoulder. He went to New York for a second MRI that revealed a high-grade lat strain on March 3.

Gil was shut down from throwing for at least six weeks after receiving the original diagnosis, and the Yankees said he would not return until June at the earliest.

The 26-year-old Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts for the AL East champions last year, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151⅔ innings. Acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a 2018 trade, Gil made a successful return from Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees have been hit hard by injuries. Ace right-hander Gerrit Cole also is out after he had Tommy John surgery.

Jonathan Loáisiga is on his way back after he had ligament repair surgery on his elbow May 1. The right-hander threw 20 pitches in his first live batting practice session Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Loáisiga will travel with the team to Tampa and will throw at least two more live batting practice sessions before he possibly starts a minor league rehab assignment.

"He's been in a good place for a while now, excited about where he's it," Boone said.

Loáisiga was re-signed by the Yankees to a one-year contract in December that guarantees him $5 million and could pay him up to $10.5 million over two seasons.

Loáisiga made three appearances last season before he was sidelined. Since debuting with the Yankees in June 2018, the oft-injured Loáisiga is 19-11 with a 3.44 ERA in 163 appearances.