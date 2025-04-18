Jazz Chisholm Jr. does not agree with a called strike three and gets thrown out of the game for arguing. (0:44)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected from the New York Yankees' 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, then appeared to violate Major League Baseball's social media policy when he posted in-game criticism online.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning by plate umpire John Bacon for arguing after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low, his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees.

He posted on his X account, "Not even ... close!!!!!" then deleted the post.

"I didn't think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably," Jazz Chisholm Jr. said of being tossed from the Yankees' game against the Rays for arguing a called third strike in the seventh inning. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

MLB's regulations ban the use of electronic devices during games. The social media policy prohibits "displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire."

"I didn't think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably," Chisholm said. "I'm a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I'm right and you're saying something to me that I think doesn't make sense, I'm going to get fired up and be upset.

"I lost my emotions. I lost my cool." he added. "I got to be better than that. ... I'm definitely mad at myself for losing my cool."

