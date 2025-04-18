Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki crush home runs to reclaim the lead for the Cubs in the eighth inning. (0:34)

CHICAGO -- Kyle Tucker had the fans on their feet, roaring and pumping their fists as he rounded the bases after hitting the go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning. His screaming line drive cleared the right-field wall with plenty of room to spare.

The Chicago Cubs went from giving up 10 runs in the eighth to scoring six in the bottom half and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-11 on Friday in one of the wildest games on record.

The two teams combined for 21 runs in the seventh and eighth innings, with the Cubs scored 11 runs and the D-backs scoring 10. It was the first nine-inning game in MLB history in which both teams scored 10 or more runs from the seventh inning on, and the third game overall, according to ESPN Research.

"That's kind of baseball," Tucker said. "There's a lot of ups and downs in this game, especially with how many games we play."

There haven't been many games like this, though.

The Cubs are just the seventh team in at least the past 125 seasons to allow 10 or more runs in an inning and win. They are also the fifth team to give up up 10 or more runs and score six or more in the same inning.

The 16 combined runs in the eighth were the most in an inning at Wrigley Field, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"If you've seen that one, you've been around for a while," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said with a laugh. "It was crazy. You know, we gave up 10 runs in an inning and we won. So it was a wild game, but we kept going, and, you know, there's 27 outs in a game and this kind of proves it, and you're just happy to get out with a win."

On a warm day with the ball carrying, Carson Kelly homered twice. Ian Happ belted a grand slam and Seiya Suzuki went deep, helping the Cubs open a weekend series on a winning note.

"You've seen it early -- having some tough losses, coming back winning the next day," Happ said. "Losing the first game of the series, winning the series. Little things like that. Today's a great example of professional hitters going out there and continuing to have really good at-bats."

The way things transpired in the final two innings was something to see.

Kelly hit a two-run homer in the second against Corbin Burnes, and Happ came through with his grand slam against Ryne Nelson as part of a five-run seventh. But just when it looked as if the Cubs were in control with a 7-1 lead, things took a wild turn in the eighth.

Eugenio Suárez cut it to 7-5 with a grand slam against Porter Hodge, Geraldo Perdomo singled in a run, and Randal Grichuk put Arizona on top by one with a two-run double. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer, making it 11-7.

The crowd of more than 39,000 let the Cubs hear it, but their team regrouped in the bottom half. Bryce Jarvis hit Nico Hoerner leading off and walked Pete Crow-Armstrong before Kelly drove a three-run homer to center. Tucker, the Cubs' prized offseason addition, came through after Happ singled with one out. Suzuki followed with his drive against Joe Mantiply to give the Cubs a 13-11 lead.

Arizona, which had won five straight, became just the third team over the past 50 seasons to lose a game in which it had a 10-run inning at any point, according to ESPN Research.

"You just got to stay locked in," Kelly said. "Obviously, you don't want to ... give up 10 in an inning. Obviously, you don't want to do that. I think the biggest thing is coming back, regrouping and continuing to fight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.