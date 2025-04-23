Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez was removed from his start Tuesday night in a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets because of left forearm soreness.

The team said Sánchez will be evaluated further.

The left-hander labored through two innings, throwing 33 of his 58 pitches for strikes, and exited trailing 2-1. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out two and throwing a wild pitch.

He was replaced by right-hander Joe Ross to begin the third.

A critical member of Philadelphia's strong rotation, the 28-year-old Sánchez entered 2-0 with a 2.96 ERA in four outings this season. He struck out a career-high 12 over seven innings in his previous start, a 6-4 win over San Francisco last Thursday.

Sánchez is signed to a $22.5 million, four-year contract through 2028 that includes club options for 2029 and 2030. He was an All-Star last season, when he finished 11-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 31 starts covering 181 2/3 innings. He had never before reached 100 innings in a major league season.