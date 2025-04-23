Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and second baseman Jeff McNeil could be activated when the team starts a road trip Friday at Washington.

Alvarez fractured the hamate bone in his left hand during batting practice on March 8 and had surgery two days later. He began a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on April 9.

McNeil strained his right oblique during a spring training game on March 10. His rehab stint started April 11.

"If they get through today with no issues, we expect them to be active on Friday," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday.

Luisangel Acuna, Jose Azocar or Brett Baty could be demoted to open a roster spot for McNeil.

"It's not going to be an easy decision, and that's what you want," Mendoza said. "That means guys are playing well."

Right-hander Paul Blackburn, sidelined since March 17 with right knee inflammation, was scratched from a scheduled rehab start with Class A Brooklyn on Wednesday because of a stomach bug.

"Obviously he's going to be down for a couple days," Mendoza said.