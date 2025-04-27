Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez became the 19th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a single game Saturday night.

The feat came against the Atlanta Braves, as Suarez homered in his first four at bats.

The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth and another solo drive in the sixth, all off of Braves starter Grant Holmes. The right-hander was taken out of the game following Suarez's third homer, which traveled 443 feet and over the center field wall.

Suarez then stepped to the plate to lead off the ninth inning and hit a game-tying solo home run off Raisel Iglesias.

It's the third three-homer game of Suarez's career. He accomplished the feat on July 30, 2024, with the Diamondbacks, and on Sept. 5, 2020, as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Suárez has 10 homers this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.