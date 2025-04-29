Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam and matched a franchise record with nine RBIs, helping the New York Mets past the Washington Nationals in a 19-5 rout on Monday.

Nimmo also hit a three-run drive in his seventh career multihomer game. The 32-year-old outfielder had four hits and scored four times after beginning the day with a .192 batting average.

All of Nimmo's damage came in a three-inning span. According to ESPN Research, he became only the third player to pull off that feat in that time frame since the RBI became an official stat in 1920.

The win came a day after New York let a six-run lead slip in an 8-7 loss to the Nationals. The matinee bounce-back earned the club split of the four-game series. The Mets have won nine of 11 overall to improve to a major league-best 20-9.

"Really proud of the guys for flushing yesterday, coming back today and really going out there and work on all sides of the ball," Nimmo said. "It was really fun to play today."

Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos also homered for New York, which finished with 21 hits. Vientos connected for a three-run drive against Washington infielder Amed Rosario in the ninth.

James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe homered for Washington in the eighth.

The Mets had a 3-0 lead when Colin Poche replaced Nationals starter Trevor Williams (1-3) with two on in the sixth. Nimmo greeted the left-hander by ripping a 2-0 fastball deep to right-center.

An inning later, the Mets had the bases loaded when Nimmo sent Cole Henry's fastball into the right-field seats for his second career grand slam.

Nimmo added a two-run double in the eighth to tie the franchise record for RBIs set by Carlos Delgado in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on June 27, 2008.

"Tomorrow is a new day as well," Nimmo said, quickly turning the page from the win. "And we're just going to have to take it a day at a time, and treat it like it is its own."

McNeil, who made his season debut Friday after sitting out 25 games because of a right oblique strain, hit the first pitch of the fifth deep to right for his first home run of the year.

"One hundred percent," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, when asked if McNeil's start has been good to see. "When you see him pulling the ball like that, and going deep? That's a good sign. It's good to see him continue with that approach."

Griffin Canning (4-1) pitched five innings of four-hit ball for New York. He has won four consecutive starts for the first time in his six-season career.

Jose Urena earned his first save of the season. He gave up five runs in three innings in his Mets debut.

Williams yielded five runs in a season-high 5⅓ innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.