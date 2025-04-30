Jeff Passan tells "The Pat McAfee Show" that the Rockies are on pace to be the worst team in MLB history, surpassing the Chicago White Sox. (1:14)

Jeff Passan: The Rockies spend money, they just don't spend it well (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

The destination matters more than the route, as Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho proved Tuesday night.

In the top of the fourth inning of Toronto's game against the visiting Boston Red Sox, Boston's leadoff hitter Jarren Duran lofted a fly ball toward the center-field wall. Varsho got his glove under it and made the catch on the warning track.

Sounds simple, right? Think again. Because Varsho didn't just get his glove under the fly ball -- he did so after first tripping and falling to the ground.

Varsho didn't even have time to fully get to his feet from the fall before making the catch. But he timed his recovery with the ball's descent perfectly, rising on one knee and briefly tracking the ball's flight path before reaching out his glove for the snag.

Even more remarkable is the fact that Tuesday night was Varsho's season debut -- the Gold Glove outfielder had missed the first 28 games of the campaign with a shoulder injury.