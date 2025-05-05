Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco Giants recalled left-hander Kyle Harrison on Monday, in advance of a three-game road series against the Chicago Cubs, while right-hander Lou Trivino was designated for assignment.

Harrison, 23, has been used exclusively as a starter since he was drafted by the Giants in the third round in 2020 but is expected to work from the bullpen at the outset of his first stint in the major leagues this season, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

After making his major league debut with seven starts in 2023, Harrison went 7-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 24 starts for the Giants last season. A lingering shoulder injury from 2024 and an illness during spring training led to him starting this season at Triple-A Sacramento.

Trivino, 33, was 1-0 with a 5.84 ERA in his first season with the Giants after returning to the major leagues following Tommy John surgery. In parts of six major league seasons, he is 22-25 with a 3.94 ERA in 296 appearances (one start) for the Athletics (2018-22), New York Yankees (2022) and Giants.