With high school seasons ending across the country and college conference tournaments about a week away from beginning, it's time for a full update on how the 2025 MLB draft is shaping up with a mini-mock draft and a fresh ranking of the top 150 prospects.

I mentioned a month ago in my last rankings update that this is viewed as a weaker draft than the 2024 class and that's still the case. Last year's final draft rankings had five players better than a 50 FV and 10 total players at a 50 FV or above. This year, as you can see below, has eight players as a 50 FV or better and no one above that tier. I'll go into a little more detail about what this means below, but let's get into the buzz about how the draft will play out with a mock draft.

Mini-mock draft: Projecting the first 11 picks

1. Washington Nationals -- Ethan Holliday, 3B, Stillwater HS (Oklahoma)

This one is still wide open. Holliday is perceived as the most likely outcome right now from my industry conversations. (Here's a look at Holliday from when I saw him this spring.) But Eli Willits is getting some support internally and Seth Hernandez seems to be a real option while Jamie Arnold and Liam Doyle are seen as the two most likely college options should Washington go that route.

These players are all pretty closely packed on my rankings below so the Nats getting into the draft room to hash out which they think is best -- along with weighing the asking prices of each prospect -- will dictate how Washington plays this one.

2. Los Angeles Angels -- Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

This is going to shock you, but the Angels are being tied to college players who can move quickly. Arnold, Doyle, and Arquette are mentioned the most, but any of the college players in the top 12 of my rankings could be the guy with a strong finish and the right price tag.

3. Seattle Mariners -- Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (California)

The M's are mostly being tied to Willits, Hernandez and Arnold, so I think they'll end up with one of those three. Hernandez is seen as one of the best prep righties in a while, but that is also the riskiest position demographic in the draft by a mile due to performance and injury risks (think running backs in the NFL draft).

A weaker top of the draft with a rare prospect like Hernandez may be the only time Seattle would consider a prep righty this high, but the Mariners are taking a long look and the positive early returns on Ryan Sloan (a prep righty who was their second-round pick) from last year's draft may be emboldening them, too. Here's some video showing what I saw from Hernandez this spring.

4. Colorado Rockies -- Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee

The Nats and Rockies are widely viewed as the two most likely landing spots for Holliday -- meaning he likely stops here if not off the board already on draft day; I'd say it's a 75% chance he goes first or fourth. The possibility of Colorado floating Holliday an overslot number to get him here may change the math enough to take him out of consideration for the first pick so it's not out of the question he lands here even though his ranking suggests going earlier.

The question is who is next on Colorado's list if the Rockies don't land Holliday. Teams picking in this area have said with confidence both that it will be whomever is still available of Doyle/Arnold and shortstop Aiva Arquette.

5. St. Louis Cardinals -- Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

The Cards love to take college lefties and one of the three elite ones in this class is almost sure to be available here. Similar to Colorado, I think St. Louis takes Holliday if he gets here (though that seems unlikely given the Rockies' interest), and their mix beyond that is a bit unclear.

6. Pittsburgh Pirates -- Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (California)

Pittsburgh is believed to be locked in on Carlson (whose range seems to start here) and Aiva Arquette, with some other players being considered. Carlson (here's some video I took this spring) has a number of similarities with Konnor Griffin, the Pirates' first-round pick last year, so the belief in the industry is he's the pick if he's here.

7. Miami Marlins -- Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Oklahoma)

Willits is in consideration at many of the picks above this but likely stops here or the next pick to Toronto. Miami is believed to be leaning toward hitters with a focus on contact ability, so Carlson, Willits and JoJo Parker get mentioned the most. Here's a look at Willits from when I saw him this spring.

8. Toronto Blue Jays -- Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State

The Jays are sitting here waiting to see how the potential chaos in front of them will play out and to pick up what's left. In this scenario it's Arquette, but his safer player demographic means a lot of teams will be considering him above this pick. My ranking below has a top tier of eight players, and I'd bet only one or two of those players get here because that grouping is pretty consensus within the industry (and even more so if you include a couple from the next tier).

9. Cincinnati Reds -- Jace LaViolette, CF, Texas A&M

Seth Hernandez could end up here because isn't a fit for a number of teams that don't tend to take pitchers, older high school players or prep righties at high picks. But in this scenario, LaViolette fits the Reds' history of taking the best player still on the board.

10. Chicago White Sox -- Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

Chicago has been tied to yet another lower-slot lefty (Hagen Smith and Blake Larson last year, Garrett Crochet and Chris Sale in the past) in high schooler Kruz Schoolcraft at this pick, but he feels like more of a backup option than the primary target.

The White Sox are right at the tail end of having access to a certain tier of player in this class, so I think they'll be reactive to what's happening above them. Their return from Boston for Garrett Crochet included Braden Montgomery who was LaViolette's running mate in the Texas A&M outfield last year and the buzz is the current Aggies star has a landing spot here if he's on the board.

11. Athletics -- JoJo Parker, Purvis HS (Mississippi)

Parker's name was being whispered earlier this spring as the sneaky fourth-best prep position player in this class at a time that he was perceived as more of a late-first-round talent for most teams. That talk has gotten louder to the point that he seems to be the backup option for a number of teams once you get outside of the top five picks, so Parker is now just seen as the consensus next-best prep hitter, who should go somewhere between No. 5 and No. 15 on draft day. I do think the A's will scoop him up here if he's available as he fits their type.

This is where I'll cut off the mock as the consensus top talents are gone and there are about a dozen players who start to come into play in the next few picks.

I mentioned above that the top of this draft is seen as weaker, though the depth is seen as strong. What this means functionally, in my mind, isn't that this draft as a whole is bad, because it's made up of thousands of players and the classes don't vary that much year-to-year in terms of the number of good players.

A couple of scouts have mentioned the 2016 draft to me as a comp. At the time, the top of the draft was also seen as weaker (Mickey Moniak, Nick Senzel, Ian Anderson) and has played out that way, but the later rounds were so loaded in retrospect that, if those players were evaluated correctly at the time and went in the top ten picks, the draft would be seen as one of the better drafts in recent memory.

Wondering who those stars later in the 2016 draft were? In the top 29 picks, the best player was either Josh Lowe, A.J. Puk or Gavin Lux. But after that? Cole Ragans and Will Smith went in the 30s, Pete Alonso and Bo Bichette went in the 60s and then the murderers' row of sleepers went between Picks 83-122: Sean Murphy, Jesus Luzardo, Dustin May, Zac Gallen, Corbin Burnes, and Shane Bieber.

I wouldn't count on that level of impact late in this draft, but we could see something similar as many of those potential stars will go later and are ranked somewhere below now that I've expanded it to 150.

I rank players using the FV system so you can see where they'd slot into your team's prospect list or a full MLB top 100 (more details on the scale are included at that link). The 50 FV tier usually runs from around 45 to about 120 on the overall pro prospects list.

Top 150 MLB draft prospects

50 FV Tier

1. Jamie Arnold (21.2), LHP, Florida State

Arnold has three above-average to plus pitches from a low arm slot in his fastball, sweeper and newly improved changeup. He's added a shorter cutter-like breaking ball and has two shapes to his fastball, filling out his arsenal.

That was the main concern at this time last year when he was mostly just throwing a fastball and sweeper that moved so much he had trouble keeping them in the zone regularly. The movement his low slot creates is part of what makes his control (throwing it in the strike zone) better than his command (hitting spots), but when your stuff is this lively and angles are working in your favor, that's workable and also improvable over time.

play 3:20 Which MLB draft prospects could have star potential? Kiley McDaniels provides some key prospects to look out for in the MLB draft, including Florida State's Jamie Arnold and Seth Hernandez from Corona High School.

2. Eli Willits (17.6), SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK), Oklahoma commit

Willits is narrowly the best of this class of high school players in my mind. He's an advanced hitter with a strong track record who is young for the class and regularly faces SEC competition due to his brother and father both being in the Oklahoma program.

He's also a plus runner and good shortstop, so the lack of impact raw power due to his medium-sized frame doesn't bother me; this kind of player is often underrated at this stage. Here's some video from my look this spring and some longer thoughts on Willits.

3. Ethan Holliday (18.3), 3B, Stillwater HS (OK), Oklahoma State commit

Holliday has even stronger bloodlines (brother Jackson, father Matt) than Willits and comes with the conventional size and left-handed raw power that teams like to see with top-of-the-draft prep position players. He's a solid defender who should be above-average defensively at third base, but he lacks the range/speed to stay at shortstop in pro ball.

The main concerns here are that Holliday's summer performances have been just OK and he didn't face much elite velocity this spring, so he may just be a .240ish hitter going forward. The rest of the profile isn't in dispute, so he could actually be a .240 hitter and still be a really good big leaguer. Here's some spring video I took and longer form thoughts.

4. Seth Hernandez (19.0), RHP, Corona HS (CA), Vanderbilt commit

Prep righties are the worst player demographic in the draft and some teams approach it with extreme caution; some have told me they won't take a prep righty in the top 10 picks under any circumstances. Some teams that believe that are picking in the top 10 this year.

I also feel somewhat strongly about prep righties in general -- but for Hernandez specifically -- that we may be looking at an exception. His measurable athleticism, standout position-player performances and elite changeup all point to things that the typical prep righty doesn't possess. Hernandez tickles the triple digits in most outings, his curveball is now flashing above average, and his changeup is plus-plus -- have a look at what I saw this spring and some longer thoughts.

5. Billy Carlson (19.0), SS, Corona HS (CA), Tennessee commit

Hernandez's high school teammate is how you draw up a prep shortstop prospect: solid performances with the bat, above-average to plus bat speed and raw power, a plus defender, an 80-grade arm and clear twitchy athleticism in all aspects (take a look and read longer thoughts).

Carson will need to tone down his swing mechanics a bit in pro ball, but the big hesitation for teams is his age. The track record of prep position players of this age (he turns 19 just after draft day) suggests, in short, that they tend to be overrated at draft time because they're facing exclusively younger competition at a point when age is very important. On the other hand, Carlson looks like Bobby Witt Jr. if his build and tools were just taken down a notch. In a weaker draft, that upside is very attractive.

6. Liam Doyle (21.0), LHP, Tennessee

7. Kade Anderson (21.0), LHP, LSU

I'll group these two college lefties together. Both are carving up the SEC but go about it very differently. Doyle offers power stuff and intensity on the mound with some relief risk because of how he does it. Anderson has a much smoother, true starter look with four above-average pitches and above-average command.

Traditionally, scouts prefer the clear starter in this kind of situation at the top of a draft, but Doyle's pitch data and improvement have some teams thinking he could be a big league starter in short order, with a backup plan of impact reliever, while Anderson likely takes a more conventional path.

8. Aiva Arquette (21.7), SS, Oregon State

Arquette is clearly the best college position player but is generally seen as having a slight contact/approach question and is so big (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) that most evaluators think he'll slide over to third base as a pro.

He has plus raw power and is performing well (albeit against slightly lesser competition), so he is being mentioned in conversations all over the top 10, but has more in common with Braden Montgomery (12th overall pick last year) or Christian Moore (eighth overall pick) than the top college position players who went in the top seven picks of last year's draft (Jac Caglianone, Nick Kurtz, Charlie Condon and J.J. Wetherholt).

45+ FV Tier

9. JoJo Parker (18.8), SS, Purvis HS (MS), Mississippi State commit

Parker is seen alongside Willits as the highest probability hitter in the top tier of this year's prep class, which is driving his rise up the board. He has roughly average raw power and speed and can stick in the infield, but likely isn't a long-term shortstop. Parker isn't seen as having a huge upside, but if a year from now he looks like a plus-plus hitter who will hit 15-20 homers while playing a solid second or third base, that concern will seem a little silly. Here's some video from my spring look at him.

10. Kyson Witherspoon (20.9), RHP, Oklahoma

Witherspoon remade his delivery and is getting Dylan Cease comparisons due to his build, mid-to-upper-90s velocity and three breaking ball shapes. He has pared down his arsenal of late to a four-seamer, cutter and curveball. There are still some questions about his command and if he has a true second plus pitch behind his heater, but on some days both of those concerns seem misguided.

11. Steele Hall (17.9), SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL), Tennessee commit

I'm pretty sure I'll be the high guy on Hall, but I'm good with that. He's a plus-plus runner who will stick at shortstop and is somewhere in the Trea Turner/Anthony Volpe/Jett Williams spectrum of smaller shortstops with real speed and real ability to lift the ball to maximize power at a young age. Being among the youngest players in the draft after reclassifying only helps the case here.

12. Jace LaViolette (21.6), CF, Texas A&M

Opinions on LaViolette have been up and down a lot this year, but on the right day scouts see a 6-foot-6 plus runner who can play center field at least for now, has plus-plus raw power and is performing in the SEC. On the other hand, some evaluators see a long-term corner outfield with long arms that make him streaky offensively and will limit him to being a .240 hitter at best -- more in line with non-peak Adam Dunn or Joey Gallo. That's still a good player, but a flawed one.

45 FV Tier

13. Gavin Fien (18.2), 3B, Great Oak HS (CA), Texas commit

14. Wehiwa Aloy (21.4), SS, Arkansas

15. Marek Houston (21.2), SS, Wake Forest

16. Slater de Brun (18.1), CF, Summit HS (OR), Vanderbilt commit

17. Kayson Cunningham (19.0), SS, Johnson HS (TX), Texas commit

18. Josh Hammond (18.8), 3B, Wesleyan Christian HS (NC), Wake Forest commit

19. Xavier Neyens (18.7), 3B, Mount Vernon HS (WA), Oregon State commit

20. Daniel Pierce (18.9), SS, Mill Creek HS (GA), Georgia commit

21. Gage Wood (21.5), RHP, Arkansas

22. Tate Southisene (18.8), SS, Basic HS (NV), USC commit

23. Sean Gamble (18.9), 2B, IMG Academy HS (FL), Vanderbilt commit

24. Gavin Kilen (21.2), SS, Tennessee

25. Ethan Conrad (21.0), RF, Wake Forest

26. Ike Irish (21.6), C, Auburn

27. Brendan Summerhill (21.7), CF, Arizona

28. Tyler Bremner (21.2), RHP, UC Santa Barbara

29. Jordan Yost (18.5), SS, Sickles HS (FL), Florida commit

30. Luke Stevenson (21.0), C, North Carolina

31. Mason Neville (21.5), CF, Oregon

32. Cam Appenzeller (18.5), LHP, Glenwood HS (IL), Tennessee commit

33. Kruz Schoolcraft (18.2), LHP, Sunset HS (OR), Tennessee commit

34. Cam Cannarella (21.8), CF, Clemson

I'll stay as the high guy on Fien as I believe in what I saw last summer (above-average-to-plus hitter, plus power, great performances, decent shot to stick at third base), despite a tough spring. Aloy and Houston are the rare college true shortstops, but Aloy has real contact/chase questions while Houston can look like Dansby Swanson at times but his offensive upside is in question. Among college hitters, Irish and Neville are rising while Kilen is getting a shot to play shortstop now for the Volunteers.

40+ FV Tier

35. Caden Bodine (21.6), C, Coastal Carolina

36. Aaron Watson (18.5), RHP, Trinity Christian HS (FL), Virginia commit

37. Marcus Phillips (21.0), RHP, Tennessee

38. Zach Root (21.4), LHP, Arkansas

39. Alex Lodise (21.4), SS, Florida State

40. Matthew Fisher (19.3), RHP, Evansville Memorial HS (IN), Indiana commit

41. Landon Harmon (18.8), RHP, East Union HS (MS), Mississippi State commit

42. Cade Obermueller (22.0), LHP, Iowa

43. Patrick Forbes (20.9), RHP, Louisville

44. Brock Sell (18.7), CF, Tokay HS (CA), Stanford commit

45. Nick Becker (18.6), SS, Don Bosco HS (NJ), Virginia commit

46. Riley Quick (21.1), RHP, Alabama

47. Alec Blair (18.7), CF, De La Salle HS (CA), Oklahoma commit

48. Max Belyeu (21.5), RF, Texas

49. Anthony Eyanson (20.8), RHP, LSU

50. J.B. Middleton (21.6), RHP, Southern Miss

51. Dax Kilby (18.6), SS, Newnan HS (GA), Clemson commit

Watson is the most complete and advanced prep pitcher in the class behind Hernandez. Fisher offers a nice mix of polish and stuff while Harmon offers high-octane stuff with less feel. Phillips has an iffy arm action but extremely lively stuff. Sell is probably unsignable, but top 100 hoops recruit Blair might be signable for the right price with some Cody Bellinger vibes to his game. Quick was a four-star offensive tackle recruit in high school and has plus stuff but below-average feel. Eyanson and Middleton are rising college starters while Kilby could sneak into the top 30-40 picks due to a great swing and strong athletic testing.

In the 40 FV tier below, keep an eye on low-slot lefty Fernsler as a rising prep prospect who could sneak into the top 40 picks.

40 FV Tier

52. Charles Davalan (21.6), LF, Arkansas

53. Andrew Fischer (21.0), 3B, Tennessee

54. Jack Bauer (18.5), LHP, Lincoln Way East HS (IL), Virginia commit

55. Jaden Fauske (18.7), RF, Nazareth Academy HS (IL), LSU commit

56. Uli Fernsler (17.9), LHP, Novi HS (MI), TCU commit

57. Devin Taylor (21.5), LF, Indiana

58. Mason Pike (18.9), RHP/SS, Puyallup HS (WA), Oregon State commit

59. J.D. Thompson (21.8), LHP, Vanderbilt

60. Korbyn Dickerson (21.7), CF, Indiana

61. Taitn Gray (17.8), C, Grimes Community HS (IA), Oregon commit

62. Angel Cervantes (17.8), RHP, Warren HS (CA), UCLA commit

63. Ethan Petry (21.0), 1B, South Carolina

64. Dean Curley (21.1), 3B, Tennessee

65. Daniel Dickinson (21.5), 2B, LSU

66. Mitch Voit (20.9), 2B, Michigan

67. Drew Faurot (21.7), 2B, Florida State

68. Dean Moss (19.1), CF, IMG Academy HS (FL), LSU commit

69. Easton Carmichael (21.7), C, Oklahoma

70. Kyle Lodise (21.8), SS, Georgia Tech

71. Kane Kepley (21.3), CF, North Carolina

72. R.J. Austin (21.6), CF, Vanderbilt

73. Malachi Witherspoon (20.9), RHP, Oklahoma

74. Joseph Dzierwa (21.1), LHP, Michigan State

75. Brian Curley (22.0), RHP, Georgia

76. Cade Crossland (21.4), LHP, Oklahoma

77. Michael Lombardi (21.9), RHP, Tulane

78. Lucas Franco (18.1), SS, Cinco Ranch HS (TX), TCU commit

79. Briggs McKenzie (18.8), LHP, Corinth Holders HS (NC), LSU commit

80. A.J. Russell (21.0), RHP, Tennessee

81. Ben Jacobs (21.1), LHP, Arizona State

82. Henry Godbout (21.7), 2B, Virginia

83. Aiden Stillman (18.6), LHP, Trinity Prep HS (FL), Virginia commit

84. Rory Fox (21.4), RHP, Notre Dame

85. Ethan Moore (18.8), SS, Oak Park & River Forest HS (IL), Tennessee commit

86. Trent Caraway (21.2), 3B, Oregon State

87. Shane Sdao (21.8), LHP, Texas A&M

88. Brandon Compton (21.7), LF, Arizona State

89. Michael Oliveto (18.4), C, Hauppauge HS (NY), Yale commit

90. Max Williams (20.9), RF, Florida State

91. Tanner Franklin (21.0), RHP, Tennessee

92. Jared Spencer (22.0), LHP, Texas

93. Sean Youngerman (21.0), RHP, Oklahoma State

94. Sam Horn (21.8), RHP, Missouri

95. Nelson Keljo (21.9), LHP, Oregon State

96. Gustavo Melendez (17.8), SS, Colegio La Merced HS (PR), Wake Forest commit

97. Mason Morris (21.9), RHP, Ole Miss

98. Jason Reitz (21.0), RHP, Oregon

99. Griffin Hugus (21.4), RHP, Miami

100. Kaleb Wing (18.5), RHP, Scotts Valley HS (CA), Loyola Marymount commit

101. Quentin Young (18.2), 3B, Oaks Christian HS (CA), LSU commit

102. Cam Leiter (21.4), RHP, Florida State

103. Micah Bucknam (21.9), RHP, Dallas Baptist

104. Brady Ebel (17.9), 3B, Corona HS (CA), LSU commit

105. Johnny Slawinski (18.3), LHP, Johnson City HS (TX), Texas A&M commit

106. Brayden Jaksa (18.4), C, Irvington HS (CA), Oregon commit

107. Ben Abeldt (21.6), LHP, TCU

108. Josiah Hartshorn (18.4), LF, Orange Lutheran HS (CA), Texas A&M commit

109. J.T. Quinn (21.1), RHP, Georgia

110. James Ellwanger (21.0), RHP, Dallas Baptist

111. Chase Shores (21.0), RHP, LSU

112. Marcos Paz (18.7), RHP, Hebron HS (TX), LSU commit

113. Kade Elam (19.0), 3B, Corbin HS (KY), Louisville commit

114. Nathan Hall (21.9), CF, South Carolina

115. Cooper Flemming (18.9), SS, Aliso Niguel HS (CA), Vanderbilt commit

116. Aidan West (18.1), SS, Long Reach HS (MD), North Carolina State commit

117. Nico Partida (18.7), SS/RHP, Pearland HS (TX), Texas A&M commit

118. Cam Tilly (21.0), RHP, Auburn

119. Matt Barr (19.5), RHP, Niagara County JC (NY), Uncommitted

120. Jayden Stroman (18.1), RHP, Patchogue-Medford HS (NY), Duke commit

121. Kaeden Kent (21.9), SS, Texas A&M

122. Henry Ford (21.0), LF, Virginia

123. Griffin Enis (18.8), CF, Corinth HS (MS), Duke commit

124. Reagan Ricken (18.8), RHP, Great Oak HS (CA), LSU commit

125. Cooper Underwood (18.5), LHP, Allatoona HS (GA), Georgia Tech commit

126. Brock Ketelsen (18.0), CF, Valley Christian HS (CA), Stanford commit

127. Ethan Frey (21.3), C, LSU

128. Omar Serna (18.4), C, Lutheran South Academy HS (TX), LSU commit

129. Antonio Jimenez (21.1), SS, UCF

130. Ryan Weingartner (21.0), SS, Penn State

131. Cade Kurland (21.3), 2B, Florida

132. Colin Yeaman (21.2), SS, UC Irvine

133. Chris Arroyo (20.9), 1B, Virginia

134. Xavier Mitchell (19.0), LHP, Prestonwood Christian HS (TX), Texas commit

135. Brent Iredale (22.0), 3B, Arkansas

35+ FV Tier

136. Josh Owens (18.5), SS, Providence Academy HS (TN), Georgia Southern commit

137. Ethan Grim (18.0), RHP, Governor Mifflin HS (PA), Virginia Tech commit

138. Jaiden LoRe (18.4), SS, Corona Del Sol HS (AZ), BYU commit

139. Dom Fritton (22.2), LHP, North Carolina State

140. Coy James (18.3), SS, Davie County HS (NC), Ole Miss commit

141. Tim Piasentin (18.3), 3B, Foothills Composite HS (CAN), Miami commit

142. Tre Phelps (21.0), RF, Georgia

143. Jordan Martin (18.5), RHP, Jefferson City HS (MO), Arkansas commit

144. Ryan Mitchell (18.5), SS, Houston HS (TN), Georgia Tech commit

145. William Patrick (19.0), CF, St. Frederick HS (LA), LSU commit

146. Michael Winter (18.0), RHP, Shawnee Mission East HS (KS), Dartmouth commit

147. Colby Shelton (22.6), SS, Florida

148. Ty Harvey (19.0), C, Inspiration Academy HS (FL), Florida State commit

149. Brett Crossland (18.9), RHP, Corona Del Sol HS (AZ), Texas commit

150. Nick Dumesnil (21.3), CF, Cal Baptist