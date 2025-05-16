MLB Rivalry Weekend 2025: How to watch Subway Series on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

There is nothing quite like a rivalry in sports. For the first time, Major League Baseball is highlighting some of its top geographical rivalries with Rivalry Weekend.

Every team will play its designated rival this weekend, with 11 Interleague series and four non-Interleague matchups on the schedule. Matchups include the Houston Astros taking on the Texas Rangers, the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Cincinnati Reds hosting their in-state rivals, the Cleveland Guardians.

ESPN will showcase one of baseball's most heated rivalries when Juan Soto leads the New York Mets into the Bronx to face his former club, the New York Yankees, on "Sunday Night Baseball." Mets starter David Peterson will look to slow down reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and the Yankees in the latest installment of the Subway Series.

Soto still seeks his first win in the crosstown rivalry after the Mets won all four games against the Yankees last season.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of MLB's inaugural Rivalry Weekend:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday Night Baseball

Mets at Yankees: 7 p.m. on ESPN

Coverage begins with "Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown" at 6 p.m.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the MLB streaming hub.

How can fans access other MLB content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN MLB hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules and more.