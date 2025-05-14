        <
        >

          Dodgers designate Austin Barnes for assignment, promote Dalton Rushing

          • Alden GonzalezMay 14, 2025, 07:41 PM
              ESPN baseball reporter. Covered the L.A. Rams for ESPN from 2016 to 2018 and the L.A. Angels for MLB.com from 2012 to 2016.
            Follow on X

          LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers designated Austin Barnes for assignment Wednesday and replaced the veteran catcher on their roster with top prospect Dalton Rushing.

          Rushing, the 16th-highest-rated overall prospect by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, can serve as a backup to everyday catcher Will Smith but might also provide some left-handed production with Michael Conforto and Max Muncy struggling.

          Rushing, 24, was slashing .308/.424/.514 in 31 Triple-A games while also spending some time at first base and left field.

          Barnes was in his 11th year with the Dodgers, a stint spent almost primarily as the backup catcher, and had become a crucial part of the team's game-planning strategy. When the Dodgers won the World Series after the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, it was Barnes who was behind the plate to catch the final out from Julio Urias.

          But the Dodgers needed more offense from Barnes, who was 9-for-44 with 14 strikeouts and just one walk this season. Los Angeles has seven days to either trade Barnes or release him.