Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Cubs are activating Gold Glove left fielder Ian Happ from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer confirmed the move to 670 The Score. Rookie designated hitter Moises Ballesteros is expected to return to Triple-A Iowa to clear the roster spot.

Happ, 30, spent the minimum time on the 10-day IL after sustaining a left oblique strain on May 9. He is batting .269 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games this season.

Happ has hit .249 with 153 homers and 497 RBIs in 1,028 games since his 2017 debut. He was an All-Star in 2022 and won the Gold Glove Award for left fielders in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Ballesteros, 21, is the Cubs' No. 2 prospect and No. 50 overall, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. The native of Venezuela is batting .188 (3-for-16) with three runs and three RBIs in five games.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.