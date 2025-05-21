Open Extended Reactions

Nationals rookie Dylan Crews hit a tiebreaking home run in the second inning before leaving the game injured in the sixth as Washington beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Crews, the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB amateur draft, walked in his second plate appearance in the fifth before being replaced in center field by Nasim Nunez in the top of the sixth. Crews left the game due to a sore left side and lower back.

Crews, who will have an MRI on Wednesday, said he aggravated the injury swinging the bat just before he drew the fifth-inning walk.

"It kind of grabbed a little bit on the check swing," said Crews after the game. "It's unfortunate."

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Crews had been dealing with tightness in his lower left back and side since a diving play in Washington's previous series against the Braves in Atlanta last week.

"I am a little bit concerned," Martinez said. "Because it is that one gray area that could be a multitude of things."

Crews hit a solo shot with two out in the second inning off Atlanta ace Spencer Strider that snapped a 3-all tie.It was Crews' seventh homer of the season, and marked his first time homering in consecutive games after his three-run shot Sunday helped Washington to a 10-4 win at Baltimore.

The 23-year-old Crews is batting .196 with seven home runs and 15 RBI.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.