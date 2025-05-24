Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon was scratched from Saturday's start against the Rangers because of lower back tightness.

Right-hander Bryse Wilson was slated to replace Cannon. The 27-year-old Wilson is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in 14 appearances this season, including four starts. He hasn't pitched since he was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in 5⅓ innings in a 7-1 loss at Cincinnati on May 15.

The 24-year-old Cannon is 2-5 with a 3.76 ERA in eight starts and two relief appearances this year. He permitted four runs, three earned, and four hits in five-plus innings in a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Cannon made his major league debut last year. He was selected by the White Sox in the third round of the 2022 amateur draft.