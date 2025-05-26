Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals have optioned struggling first baseman Cavan Biggio to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Because he has more than five years of service, Biggio has to consent to being optioned or he can elect free agency. It is a decision the Royals should know in the coming days.

Biggio, 30, was batting .174 in 37 games with the Royals this season and had one home run with four RBIs. In parts of seven major league seasons, including six with the Toronto Blue Jays, Biggio is a career .223 hitter in 561 games with 52 home runs and 190 RBIs.

In a related roster move, the Royals purchased the contract of John Rave from Omaha. The 27-year-old outfielder is poised to make his major league debut in Monday's home game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Rave batted .301 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs in 44 games at Omaha this season.

