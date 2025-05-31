Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles placed first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right hamstring.

The Orioles also promoted infielder Coby Mayo and outfielder Jordyn Adams from Triple-A Norfolk and designated catcher Chadwick Tromp for assignment.

Mountcastle, 28, is batting .246 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 52 games this season. The 2015 first-round pick is a career .263 hitter with 93 home runs and 343 RBIs in 615 games since his Baltimore debut in 2020.

Mayo, 23, appeared in four games for the Orioles from May 3-8 and went 1-for-12 with six strikeouts. He made his MLB debut last season and is hitting .094 with 28 strikeouts in 21 career games.

Adams, 25, played in 28 games for the Los Angeles Angels from 2023-24, hitting .176 with one homer and five RBIs. He signed with the Orioles in free agency in December.

Tromp, 30, signed with Baltimore on April 13 and went hitless in two appearances this season. He is a lifetime .219 hitter with five homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games with the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Orioles.