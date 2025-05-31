Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielder Matt Wallner from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Wallner, out since mid-April with a left hamstring strain, batted .320 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in six rehab games at Triple-A St. Paul.

The 27-year-old batted .263 with one homer and three RBIs in 18 games with the Twins before the injury. He is a career .252 hitter with 30 home runs and 91 RBIs in 187 games with Minnesota since 2022.

In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to St. Paul. He has played in 45 games for Minnesota this season, batting .109 with one home run, four RBIs and 21 strikeouts.