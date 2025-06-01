Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Michael Wacha said he had plenty left if needed.

Wacha had the fourth-longest no-hit bid of his career Saturday before yielding a one-out hit to Colt Keith in the seventh inning of the Kansas City Royals' 1-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Wacha did not factor in the decision, but he had his best outing of his two seasons with the Royals.

"It's the best change-up he's had all year," manager Matt Quatraro said. "He used his curveball more effectively. It's hard to pick anything apart. There was so much soft contact."

When asked if he would have given Wacha a chance to complete the game if the no-hitter was intact, Quatraro said, "I was hoping he would do it. He had six days off between his last outing and this one. He's got some extra rest before the next one, if everything stays the way it is. So I was hoping we'd get to go for it."

Before Keith's hit, Wacha allowed only one baserunner on a fourth-inning walk to Gleyber Torres. He did not allow a runner to reach second base in seven innings.

"Obviously, I knew what was going on," Wacha said of his no-hit bid. "I was just continuing to try to keep taking it to another level and keep making my pitches, and keep executing like I had been pretty much all day. I was just try to push it to the back of my mind and keep making quality pitches."

Quatraro said he allowed himself to enjoy the effort of both pitchers in spite of the scoreless game.

"You can appreciate the game, right?" he said. "I mean, you've got two really good pitchers out there, two good teams, and that's a fun game. Sure, I would have rather been up 7-0 and not had to worry about it, but I did appreciate what was going on."

Vinnie Pasquantino's eighth-inning single drove in Nick Loftin from second for the game's only run, as Wacha and Detroit's Tarik Skubal both spun gems.

Loftin one-hopped the wall with what he originally thought was a homer.

"Probably one of my better balls that I've hit here," said Loftin, who had two of Kansas City's four hits. "Quite frankly, I didn't realize how big that ballpark was."

Wacha has never thrown a no-hitter in his professional career, but he was ready to give it a try if he still had a chance.

"Absolutely," he said. "I would not want to leave a game like that for sure. But unfortunately, I gave up a hit. That made it a little easier for Q."