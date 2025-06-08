Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Guardians optioned Jhonkensy Noel to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday and recalled fellow outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez from the Clippers.

Noel, 23, has struggled to find his stroke after belting 13 homers in 67 games during his rookie season in 2024. He went just 2-for-21 in the playoffs; however, he belted a homer with two outs in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. Cleveland went on to win 7-5 in 10 innings.

This season, Noel is batting .146 with two homers and nine RBIs. He has struck out 34 times in 46 games.

Rodriguez, 25, made Cleveland's Opening Day roster before being shuffled to the minors on April. 9. He is batting .324 with seven homers and 32 RBIs in 46 games with Columbus.