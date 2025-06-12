Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers optioned reliever Beau Brieske to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, one day after the right-hander was hit hard in a 10-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Brieske gave up five runs, three hits and two walks in 1/3 inning on Wednesday night. The poor outing, which lifted his ERA to 6.55, led to his demotion to the minors.

"We've just got to get him to execute better," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Thursday before Detroit faced Baltimore in the deciding matchup of a three-game series. "He needs a reset to get himself back in the strike zone. Utilizing all his pitches will lead to better results."

Brieske has allowed 16 earned runs, 24 hits and 12 walks in just 22 innings this season. The Tigers hoped he could work his way out of the funk, but his struggle against the Orioles was telling.

"Last night was kind of the end of the conversation, where it came to now is the time to do it," Hinch said. "This has been building over the course of a few outings for him, where execution just wasn't going well for him."

The Tigers filled the void in the bullpen by recalling left-hander Matt Gage from Toledo.

"He's been really good," Hinch said. "He really has performed his way here. It's a reward for him for dominating Triple-A."

Gage was 1-1 with a 1.67 ERA in 23 appearances with the Mud Hens.

To make room for Gage on the 40-man roster, RHP Jackson Jobe was transferred to the 60-day injured list.