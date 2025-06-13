Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies got a win Thursday and avoided reaching a new low and setting the record for the worst start in the modern era.

Orlando Arcia's two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Rockies an 8-7 win over the San Francisco Giants. It moved Colorado's record to 13-55 -- tied with the 1932 Boston Red Sox for the worst. That Red Sox team also won its 68th game.

The Rockies are aware of the record, but it is not something they dwell on.

"We look at it," Ryan McMahon said. "I know it to a 'T.' I think we all do, man."

After a 9-50 start, the Rockies have made some recent headway under interim manager Warren Schaeffer. They are 4-5 in their past nine after breaking a five-game losing streak.

"I think we are just playing better baseball," said McMahon, who drew a walk in the ninth inning and scored the winning run.

"As long as you focus on that when you are out in the field, the record takes care of itself. We can't get it all back in one day. We have to take it pitch by pitch, day by day."

Orlando Arcia of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after hitting a single to give his team the win over the Giants on Thursday. Getty Images

The poor start was "bad, man," he continued. "I think that almost made it a little bit easier, because you don't want to think about it. You want to just focus on what you are doing every day when you get here and keep trying to win more games.

"To do what we did today, not give up, keep fighting. I think overall, that's just big. You can look back at that. You can remember we've come back from situations like this before and that It kind of helps you keep going."

Arcia has been part of winning organizations in Milwaukee and Atlanta in his 10-year career, and has played in the postseason each of the past seven years.

"We're not focusing on what happened in the past," said Arcia, acquired May 28 after being released by Atlanta. "We're taking it day by day. We're just trying to look to the future. I told my people I came here to do a job, and to come out and play and help this team win however I can."