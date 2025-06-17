Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday reinstated starting catcher Joey Bart from the 7-day injured list before their game against the Detroit Tigers.

Bart has not played since May 27, when he was lifted in the fifth inning with concussion-like symptoms after taking a backswing to his helmet and getting hit by a foul ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old catcher, who sat out 17 games, has posted a .240/.347/.308 slash line in 44 games this season. He started the year well, but went 4-for-43 with one double, one RBI and three walks in his last 12 games before going on the IL.

During his five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, Bart went 3-for-13 with two RBIs, four walks and one hit-by-pitch.