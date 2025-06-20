Open Extended Reactions

The White Sox placed left-hander Cam Booser and right-hander Davis Martin on the 15-day injured list Friday.

Booser has a left shoulder strain, and Martin has a right forearm strain. Martin's designation is retroactive to Tuesday.

Those were part of five moves ahead of Chicago's series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The White Sox also recalled right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte, selected the contract of left-hander Jake Palisch from Double-A Birmingham and designated right-hander Caleb Freeman for assignment.

Booser, 33, is 1-4 with a 5.11 ERA and one save in 30 relief appearances. Martin, 28, is 2-7 with a 3.79 ERA in 14 games (13 starts).

Freeman, 27, made his MLB debut May 5 and posted no decisions and a 5.40 ERA in five relief appearances.

Neither Gonzalez, 23, nor Palisch, 26, has pitched in the majors.