SAN FRANCISCO -- The Boston Red Sox are pausing pitcher Kutter Crawford's rehab due to a wrist injury, according to manager Alex Cora.

Crawford, 29, hasn't pitched in a game this season due to knee and wrist issues. He threw his second bullpen session of the week Friday in the hopes of progressing to a rehab assignment but suffered a setback with the wrist.

The right-hander is set to fly to Boston for further testing in the coming days.

"He wasn't able to generate velocity," Cora said Saturday morning. "That's a concern."

Crawford made a league-high 33 starts last season, compiling 183⅔ innings, but a lingering knee issue prevented him from starting the year healthy. That was followed by wrist pain, leading to him being shut down.

"We'll know more next week," Cora said.

Meanwhile, newly acquired pitcher Jordan Hicks (toe) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, and third baseman Alex Bregman (quad) is also progressing.

"[Saturday] was a big day for him," Cora said.

Cora indicated Bregman tends to say he's further along than might be true, so the team will confer with doctors while also listening to the player in terms of when he's ready to return.

"We always compare him to Dustin [Pedroia]," Cora said with a smile. "If Dustin said 80%, I'd say it was 65%. "But he's [Bregman] feeling better. He's excited about everything going on here. Just eager to come back."