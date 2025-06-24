Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez left the game Monday night in the first inning after being hit on the hand by a 95.9 mph fastball from Chicago White Sox starter Shane Smith.

The team said on social media he sustained a bruise and that X-rays were negative.

Suarez hopped in the batter's box as he raised his right hand in pain. He dropped his bat and grabbed his right hand with his left. He was replaced in the field for the bottom of the first by Ildemaro Vargas.

In the fourth, first baseman Josh Naylor left the game with what the team explained as right shoulder discomfort. Naylor appeared to hurt his shoulder on a swing during an at-bat in the second. He's considered day-to-day. Tim Tawa replaced Naylor at first.

The day started with Suarez being named the NL player of the week after he batted .440 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

It's the second Diamondbacks player to recently be hit by a pitch. Star outfielder Corbin Carroll hasn't played since a sinker caught him in the left hand Wednesday in Toronto.

The banged-up Diamondbacks are also missing catcher Gabriel Moreno, who suffered a hairline fracture in his right index finger after being hit by a wild pitch.