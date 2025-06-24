Corbin Carroll clutches at his wrist after getting hit by a pitch for the Diamondbacks. (0:31)

After losing both corners of his infield to injury during Monday's 10-0 road win over the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters after the game that star outfielder Corbin Carroll has a chip fracture in his left wrist.

Carroll, who is heading to the injured list, sustained the injury last Wednesday when he was hit by a Justin Bruihl pitch in Toronto. Carroll stayed in to run the bases but was removed from the 8-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays before taking the field again.

"That's still a little bit confusing to all of us," Lovullo said of the injury, which was not detected by X-rays the night Carroll was hit. "It's on the back of his hand; the impact of the ball hit the side of his hand. Just goes to show you how hard these guys are throwing."

Lovullo added that he did not have any specific timetable for how long he expects his star to be out.

"He's going to continue to get some opinions just to find out what that official diagnosis means and what the time frame will be," Lovullo said.

Known for his mix of speed and power, Carroll entered Monday leading the majors with nine triples and tied for eighth with 20 home runs. He sports a .255 batting average and has 44 RBIs and a .914 OPS.

The 24-year-old had a huge breakout season in 2023, winning National League Rookie of the Year, making the NL All-Star team and finishing fifth in Most Valuable Player voting.

In 417 career games, Carroll has a .257/.340/.488 slash line with 71 home runs, 35 triples, 201 RBIs and 101 stolen bases. He led the NL in triples in 2023 and 2024, as well.

During Monday night's game, third baseman Eugenio Suarez (fourth in the majors with 25 home runs) and first baseman Josh Naylor both left the contest early -- Suarez was hit on the right hand by a pitch in the first inning and Naylor left in the fourth with right shoulder discomfort. Both players are listed as day-to-day.