MILWAUKEE -- Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is seeking a second opinion on his injured left shoulder after getting a recommendation to undergo surgery.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that head team physician William Raasch had recommended surgery for Mitchell, who hurt the shoulder while on a rehabilitation assignment. Mitchell is seeking a second opinion in Los Angeles from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who had performed surgery on the same shoulder two years ago.

Murphy said surgery likely would cause Mitchell to miss about another eight to 10 weeks. Mitchell has been on the injured list since April 26 because of an oblique issue.

The possibility of another surgery represents the latest injury-related setback for the 2020 first-round pick from UCLA. Mitchell has played a total of 141 games since reaching the majors in 2022.

"That kid's been through a lot -- four years of trying to make a whole season," Murphy said. "My heart goes out to him and his family. It's really, really tough."

Mitchell was preparing for his return from the oblique injury when he hurt his shoulder while playing for Triple-A Nashville last week. He was hitting .206 with a .286 on-base percentage, no homers and three RBIs in 25 games for Milwaukee this season before going on the injured list.

According to Murphy, Raasch indicated some anchors from Mitchell's 2023 shoulder surgery had been dislodged. Mitchell missed most of the 2023 season with a torn labrum.

Mitchell has been productive when he's available. The 26-year-old has batted .254 with a .333 on-base percentage, .433 slugging percentage, 13 homers, 40 RBIs and 23 steals in his 141 career regular-season games.

In other Brewers injury news, Murphy said center fielder Blake Perkins is expected to begin his rehabilitation assignment with Nashville this week, and right-hander Brandon Woodruff is expected to pitch for Nashville over the weekend.

Perkins hasn't played this season since fracturing his right shin while taking batting practice in spring training. Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, hasn't pitched in the majors since undergoing shoulder surgery after the 2023 season.