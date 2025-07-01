Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers are placing outfielder Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring issue, manager AJ Hinch said Tuesday.

The Tigers plan to recall infielder Trey Sweeney from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

An MRI on Monday showed no significant damage to Carpenter, but Hinch said the American League-leading Tigers will be cautious with 12 games left until the All-Star break.

Carpenter, 27, is batting .257 with 16 home runs and 32 RBIs through 78 games this season, his fourth with Detroit.

Sweeney, 25, has batted .221 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 70 games with the Tigers this season. He was sent down to Toledo on Saturday.