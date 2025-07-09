Patrick Bailey crushes a baseball that ricochets off the right-center field wall, then rounds the bases to walk it off for the Giants. (1:53)

Patrick Bailey's inside-the-park HR walks it off for the Giants (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Patrick Bailey hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run with one out in the ninth inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

It was the first walk-off, inside-the-park home run since Cleveland's Tyler Naquin hit one against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016, and the first when a team was trailing by multiple runs since Bob Dernier hit one for the Phillies against the Giants in 1989.

Bailey became just the third catcher in MLB history to hit a walk-off, inside-the-park home run, joining the Chicago Cubs' Pat Moran in 1907 and the Washington Nationals' Bennie Tate in 1926.

Bailey's homer would have been an outside-the-park home run in 29 of 30 ballparks, with Oracle Park being the exception.

Mike Yastrzemski reached base twice and scored to help the Giants to their sixth win in seven games.

Casey Schmitt began the rally with a leadoff double. After Jung Hoo Lee popped out, Wilmer Flores lined a single to center.

Bailey, who grounded into a double play and struck out in two of his previous at-bats, then smashed a 1-0 fastball from Jordan Romano (1-4) into right-center field that ricocheted off the brick part of the wall.

It gave the Giants their ninth walk-off win this season, the most in MLB.

Ryan Walker (2-3) retired one batter, with two on in the top of the ninth, to earn the win.

Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber had two hits, including his team-leading 28th home run.

Schwarber flew out, struck out and was hit by a pitch before homering off Giants reliever Spencer Bivens into McCovey Cove. Brandon Marsh, who singled as a pinch hitter leading off the inning, scored on the play.

Two days after being named an All-Star for the second time in his career, Robbie Ray gave up four hits and one run in 5⅔ innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.