          Los Angeles Dodgers 2025 MLB draft picks, analysis

          • ESPN
          Jul 15, 2025, 12:37 AM

          The 2025 MLB Draft has wrapped up, and after 20 rounds of selections, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are already hoping one of their newest picks turns into the next big star. But who has the most potential? Here's a closer look at the Dodgers' 2025 draft class, featuring insights from ESPN insiders.

          Competitive balance round A (Nos. 40, 41 overall):

          Zach Root, LHP, Arkansas

          After Hagen Smith went No. 5 in the 2024 MLB draft, Root had a strong year replacing him as Arkansas' Friday night starter and struck out 126 hitters in 99⅓ innings. An East Carolina transfer, Root doesn't have the upside Smith had but still profiles as a future big league starter with a solid four-pitch mix highlighted by his changeup and curveball. -- Dan Mullen

          Charles Davalan, LF, Arkansas

          (Acquired from the Reds in the trade for Gavin Lux)

          The fourth Arkansas player selected, Davalan is a Canadian native who moved to Florida for his senior year of high school and then played one year at Florida Gulf Coast before hitting .346 with 14 home runs for the Razorbacks. He's just 5-9 and his arm limits him to second base or maybe left field (he's played both in college), but he has leadoff skills and a high motor. -- Schoenfield

          Second round (No. 65 overall): Cam Leiter P, Florida State

          Third round (No. 104 overall): Landyn Vidourek OF, Cincinnati

          Fourth round (No. 135 overall): Aidan West, SS, Long Reach HS (MD)

          Fifth round (No. 165 overall): Davion Hickson, P, Rice

          Sixth round (No. 195 overall): Mason Ligenza, OF, Tamaqua Area HS (PA)

          Seventh round (No. 225 overall): Mason Estrada, P, MIT

          Eighth round (No. 255 overall): Jack O'Connor, P, Virginia

          Ninth round (No. 285 overall): Conner O'Neal, C, Southeastern Louisiana University

          Tenth round (No. 315 overall): Jacob Frost, P, Kansas State

          Eleventh round (No. 345 overall): Dylan Tate, P, Oklahoma

          Twelfth round (No. 375 overall): Logan Lunceford P, Wake Forest

          Thirteenth round (No. 405 overall): Robby Porco, P, West Virginia

          Fourteenth round (No. 435 overall): Davis Chastain, P, U Georgia

          Fifteenth round (No. 465 overall): Matt Lanzendorfer, P, Virginia

          Sixteenth round (No. 495 overall): AJ Soldra, OF, Seton Hall

          Seventeenth round (No. 525 overall): Sam Horn P, Missouri

          Eighteenth round (No. 555 overall): Finn Edwards P, Iowa Western CC

          Nineteenth round (No. 585 overall): Anson Aroz C, Oregon

          Twentieth round (No. 615 overall): Shane Brinham, P, Canada