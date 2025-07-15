Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB Draft has wrapped up, and after 20 rounds of selections, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are already hoping one of their newest picks turns into the next big star. But who has the most potential? Here's a closer look at the Dodgers' 2025 draft class, featuring insights from ESPN insiders.

Competitive balance round A (Nos. 40, 41 overall):

Zach Root, LHP, Arkansas

After Hagen Smith went No. 5 in the 2024 MLB draft, Root had a strong year replacing him as Arkansas' Friday night starter and struck out 126 hitters in 99⅓ innings. An East Carolina transfer, Root doesn't have the upside Smith had but still profiles as a future big league starter with a solid four-pitch mix highlighted by his changeup and curveball. -- Dan Mullen

Charles Davalan, LF, Arkansas

(Acquired from the Reds in the trade for Gavin Lux)

The fourth Arkansas player selected, Davalan is a Canadian native who moved to Florida for his senior year of high school and then played one year at Florida Gulf Coast before hitting .346 with 14 home runs for the Razorbacks. He's just 5-9 and his arm limits him to second base or maybe left field (he's played both in college), but he has leadoff skills and a high motor. -- Schoenfield

Second round (No. 65 overall): Cam Leiter P, Florida State

Third round (No. 104 overall): Landyn Vidourek OF, Cincinnati

Fourth round (No. 135 overall): Aidan West, SS, Long Reach HS (MD)

Fifth round (No. 165 overall): Davion Hickson, P, Rice

Sixth round (No. 195 overall): Mason Ligenza, OF, Tamaqua Area HS (PA)

Seventh round (No. 225 overall): Mason Estrada, P, MIT

Eighth round (No. 255 overall): Jack O'Connor, P, Virginia

Ninth round (No. 285 overall): Conner O'Neal, C, Southeastern Louisiana University

Tenth round (No. 315 overall): Jacob Frost, P, Kansas State

Eleventh round (No. 345 overall): Dylan Tate, P, Oklahoma

Twelfth round (No. 375 overall): Logan Lunceford P, Wake Forest

Thirteenth round (No. 405 overall): Robby Porco, P, West Virginia

Fourteenth round (No. 435 overall): Davis Chastain, P, U Georgia

Fifteenth round (No. 465 overall): Matt Lanzendorfer, P, Virginia

Sixteenth round (No. 495 overall): AJ Soldra, OF, Seton Hall

Seventeenth round (No. 525 overall): Sam Horn P, Missouri

Eighteenth round (No. 555 overall): Finn Edwards P, Iowa Western CC

Nineteenth round (No. 585 overall): Anson Aroz C, Oregon

Twentieth round (No. 615 overall): Shane Brinham, P, Canada