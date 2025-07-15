Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB Draft has wrapped up, and after 20 rounds of selections, Atlanta Braves fans are already hoping one of their newest picks turns into the next big star. But who has the most potential? Here's a closer look at the Braves' 2025 draft class, featuring insight from ESPN insiders.

First round (No. 22 overall): Tate Southisene, SS, Basic HS (Nev.)

Draft ranking: No. 37

Who is Southisene? A year after his brother Ty went in the fourth round and signed with the Cubs for an overslot $1 million, Tate gets drafted even higher. A right-handed batter with a broad set of skills, Tate doesn't quite match the pure hitting skills Ty had coming out of high school, but he projects to more power and is a more natural shortstop (although some scouts like him in center field). He's a USC commit -- where Tate's twin brother, Tee, pitched as a freshman.

Why the Braves took him here: Given the state of their shortstop situation in the majors -- where the Braves are currently starting slick-fielding, light-hitting Nick Allen -- and a farm system that is heavier in pitching prospects than position players, going for a shortstop makes sense. Southisene certainly has some development ahead of him and maybe even ends up in the outfield, but he immediately becomes perhaps the top position player prospect in Atlanta's system. -- David Schoenfield

Second round (No. 60 overall): Alex Lodise SS, Florida State

Third round (No. 96 overall): Cody Miller SS, East Tennessee State

Fourth round (No. 127 overall): Briggs McKenzie, P, Corinth Holders HS (NC)

Fourth round compensation pick (No. 136 overall): Dixon Williams, 2B, East Carolina

Fifth round (No. 157 overall): Conor Essenburg, OF, Lincoln-Way West HS (IL)

Sixth round (No. 187 overall): Landon Beidelschies, P, Arkansas

Seventh round (No. 217 overall): Zach Royse, P, UTSA

Eighth round (No. 247 overall): Carter Lovasz, P, William & Mary

Ninth round (No. 277 overall): Logan Braunschweig, OF, UAB

Tenth round (No. 307 overall): Kade Woods, P, LSU

Eleventh round (No. 337 overall): Colin Daniel, P, Alabama Birmingham

Twelfth round (No. 367 overall): Jay Woolfolk P, Virginia

Thirteenth round (No. 397 overall): Logan Forsythe, P, Louisiana Tech

Fourteenth round (No. 427 overall): Mathieu Curtis, P, Virginia Tech

Fifteenth round (No. 457 overall): Dallas Macias OF, Oregon State

Sixteenth round (No. 487 overall): Nico Wagner, P, West Valley College

Seventeenth round (No. 517 overall): Brody Fowler P, North Greenville U

Eighteenth round (No. 547 overall): Aiven Cabral P, Northeastern

Nineteenth round (No. 577 overall): Ryan Heppner, P, British Columbia (Canada)

Twentieth round (No. 607 overall): Hayden Friese, OF, Western Carolina