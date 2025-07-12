MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa had to be helped off the field after injuring his right ankle when Pittsburgh's Tommy Pham slid into him at second base.

Pham was trying to get to second on his liner off the wall in right field in the seventh inning of the Twins' 2-1 victory Friday night. Right fielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr.'s throw beat Pham, whose batting helmet made contact with Correa's lower leg.

Correa rolled over and stayed on the ground before leaving the game. Brooks Lee moved from second base to shortstop to replace Correa. The team said Correa had a mild ankle sprain.

The 30-year-old Correa is already in his 11th big league season and has been a mainstay at shortstop for the Twins since signing as a free agent in 2022. He missed about half of last season with a concussion and a plantar fascia injury, the latter of which kept him from playing in the All-Star Game after he was chosen for the third time.