HOUSTON -- Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes has dropped out of Tuesday's All-Star Game to attend to a family matter.

Paredes was added to the roster Wednesday after Cleveland's Jose Ramirez opted out to rest a nagging Achilles tendon injury.

Paredes was in the Astros' lineup at designated hitter Sunday for the finale of a series against the Texas Rangers, and manager Joe Espada said he wouldn't miss any time after the break because of the issue.

"Oh yeah, he'll be back," Espada said. "He just needs to go and spend some time and take care of some family matters, but ... he's fine."

It marks the second straight season Paredes has been named an All-Star. The 26-year-old is in his first season with the Astros after a trade from the Cubs. He entered Sunday hitting .254 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs.