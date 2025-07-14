Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has committed to playing for the United States in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, it was announced Monday.

Raleigh has an American League-record 38 homers before the All-Star Game this season -- one shy of Barry Bonds' 2001 major league record for homers before the break. He also joined Babe Ruth (1921), Reggie Jackson (1969) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1998) as players with at least 38 homers and 10 stolen bases in their team's first 96 games.

The Mariners' slugger joins Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes as players who have committed to Team USA thus far.

In addition to his 38 home runs, Raleigh has 82 RBIs and an 1.011 OPS in just 94 games this season. He's threatening to break Mickey Mantle's single-season home run record for a switch-hitter (54) and Ken Griffey Jr.'s franchise single-season home run record (56).

The team will be managed by former major leaguer Mark DeRosa for the second consecutive tournament. Team USA lost to Japan in the championship game in 2023.

The World Baseball Classic will run March 5-17, 2026. Games will take place in Houston, Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the semifinals and championship game in Miami.

The U.S. will be with Britain, Brazil, Italy and Mexico in Group B of the first round at Houston's Minute Maid Park from March 6-11.

Team USA last won the World Baseball Classic in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.