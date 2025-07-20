        <
          Dodgers' Freddie Freeman exits with wrist contusion after HBP

          • ESPN News Services
          Jul 20, 2025, 10:41 PM

          LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the sixth inning.

          The Dodgers announced the injury as a left wrist contusion.

          Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana threw an 88 mph sinker that ran inside and hit Freeman in the wrist as he attempted to hold up a swing.

          Freeman immediately walked toward the home dugout, stopped briefly in front of it to speak with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a team trainer, and headed into the tunnel.

          Hyeseong Kim replaced Freeman as a pinch runner, and Miguel Rojas took over at first base the following inning.

          The Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-5 to complete the sweep.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.