LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the sixth inning.

The Dodgers announced the injury as a left wrist contusion.

Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana threw an 88 mph sinker that ran inside and hit Freeman in the wrist as he attempted to hold up a swing.

Freeman immediately walked toward the home dugout, stopped briefly in front of it to speak with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a team trainer, and headed into the tunnel.

Hyeseong Kim replaced Freeman as a pinch runner, and Miguel Rojas took over at first base the following inning.

The Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-5 to complete the sweep.

