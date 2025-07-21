Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman leaves the game in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch, and would later be diagnosed with a left wrist contusion. (0:55)

First baseman Freddie Freeman was in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup Monday night against the Minnesota Twins, one day after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist that forced him to leave Sunday's game.

X-rays were negative, and the Dodgers characterized the injury as a left wrist contusion. Manager Dave Roberts noted Freeman would be day to day.

"I held my breath," Roberts said Sunday after his team's 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. "I think we all did because, you know, when you're scuffling and to potentially lose a guy for four to six weeks is obviously very scary. But, you know, exhale, sigh of relief after hearing that it [the X-ray] was negative."

Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana threw an 88 mph sinker that ran inside and hit Freeman in the wrist as he attempted to hold up a partial swing.

Freeman immediately walked toward the dugout, stopped briefly to speak with Roberts and a team trainer, and proceeded down the steps and into the tunnel.

Freeman broke his left wrist in 2017 after being hit by a pitch with the Atlanta Braves.

"He just doesn't come out of games," Roberts said. "And so I didn't know why he was walking towards me. Then hearing him saying that it was his wrist and can't continue, yeah, [I was] really worried."

Also on Monday, the Dodgers recalled pitcher Edgardo Henriquez and designated reliever Lou Trivino for assignment.

Henriquez is 1-0 with a 5.89 ERA in 18 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was activated on June 29 and optioned to the Comets after missing the start of the season with a foot injury. The 23-year-old right-hander made his big league debut with the Dodgers last season, going 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA and five strikeouts in 3⅓ innings.

Henriquez has been in the Dodgers organization since 2019, appearing in 106 games. He was signed as an international free agent in September 2018.

Trivino gave up two runs in one-third of an inning on Sunday and took the loss against the Brewers. The 33-year-old right-hander allowed 11 runs in 26⅓ innings over 26 appearances this season.

He previously pitched for San Francisco, the Athletics and the New York Yankees over six seasons. He signed as a minor league free agent with the Dodgers in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.